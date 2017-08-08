Luke Bryan’s New Album is Almost Finished

Bryan says his new record is 95% complete. August 8, 2017
Filed Under: Luke Bryan
Photo: Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Luke Bryan has good news for fans. The singer revealed that he’s 95% through with his next project, and that new music should be available sooner than they think, according to Taste of Country.

During an interview at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Bryan let it slip that he would be recording vocals on Monday, Aug. 7, and that most of the tracks for the next album are already settled.

Bryan did not, however, give fans any sneak peaks at the annual event, but rather played a setlist full of his hits.

