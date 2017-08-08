Lorde and The 1975’s Matty Healy Trade Joini Mitchell Lyrics

The two artists tweeted lines from Mitchell's song "A Case of You." August 8, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Lorde, Matty Healy
Photo: Ryan LaMarca / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Lorde and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy recently shared a fun Twitter exchange of Joni Mitchell’s lyrics.

“Constantly in the darkness, if you want me I’ll be in the bar,” Lorde wrote. “On the back of a cartoon coaster, in the blue TV screen light.” Healy replied, supplying the next line from Mitchell’s song “A Case of You,” from her classic 1971 album Blue.

Check out the cute exchange below.

