Listen to Steve Miller Band’s Unreleased Version of ‘Space Cowboy’

By Robyn Collins

The Steve Miller Band will release a career-spanning compilation, Ultimate Hits, on September 15th.

The expansive collection will include a few previously unreleased tracks, including a live version of “Space Cowboy.”

Band frontman Steve Miller, who curated the collection himself, said in a statement, “Selecting material to include in these two collections and revisiting the creation of these recordings, I’m reminded of how I learned to make multi-track recordings from Les Paul and play lead guitar from T-Bone Walker.”

“I’ve been blessed to work with so many wonderful musicians and engineers and friends over the years. Mostly I want to thank you our fans who come out to our shows and listen to our records. I hope you enjoy this as much I did putting this together for you.”

The project will be available in a one-CD and digital edition with 22 tracks (three previously unreleased); an expanded two-CD edition with 40 tracks (eight previously unissued); and a deluxe, 2-LP and 4-LP 180-gram vinyl version, out October 27th. Pre-orders are available now.

Steve Miller Band – Ultimate Hits (1-CD; Digital; 2-LP) Track List

1. “Harmony Of The Spheres 2”

2. “Steve Miller at age five talking to his Godfather Les Paul”

3. “Take The Money And Run”

4. “Rock’n Me”

5. “The Stake”

6. “Threshold”

7. “Jet Airliner”

8. “The Joker”

9. “Abracadabra”

10. “Jungle Love”

11. “Swingtown”

12. “Dance, Dance, Dance”

13. “Serenade From The Stars”

14. “Space Intro”

15. “Fly Like An Eagle”

16. “Wild Mountain Honey”

17. “Living In The USA” (Live – Previously Unreleased)

18. “Space Cowboy” (Live – Previously Unreleased)

19. “Seasons” (Previously Unreleased)

20. “I Want To Make The World Turn Around”

21. “Winter Time”

22. “The Window”

Steve Miller Band – Ultimate Hits (Deluxe Edition) (2-CD, Digital, 4-LP) Track List

CD 1

1. “Steve Miller at age five talking to his Godfather Les Paul”

2. “Gangster Of Love” (Live – Previously Unreleased)

3. “The Joker”

4. “Baby’s Callin’ Me Home” (Previously Unreleased)

5. “My Dark Hour”

6. “Little Girl”

7. “Living In The USA” (Live –Previously Unreleased)

8. “Space Cowboy” (Live – Previously Unreleased)

9. “Seasons” (Previously Unreleased)

10. “Journey From Eden”

11. “Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma”

12. “Going To Mexico”

13. “Kow Kow Calculator” (Live – Previously Unreleased)

14. “Come On In My Kitchen” (Live)

15. “Sugar Babe” (Live)

16. “The Lovin’ Cup” (Live)

17. “Dance, Dance, Dance”

18. “Take The Money And Run”

19. “Rock’n Me”

20. “Space Intro”

21. “Fly Like An Eagle”

CD 2

1. “Wild Mountain Honey”

2. “The Window

3. “Take The Money And Run” (Demo) (Previously Unreleased)

4. “In The Midnight Hour” (Previously Unreleased)

5. “Jungle Love”

6. “Threshold”

7. “Jet Airliner”

8. “The Stake”

9. “Swingtown”

10. “Serenade From The Stars”

11. “True Fine Love”

12. “Heart Like A Wheel”

13. “Abracadabra”

14. “I Want To Make The World Turn Around”

15. “Italian X Rays”

16. “Don’t Cha Know”

17. “Cry Cry Cry”

18. “Stranger Blues”

19. “Behind The Barn”