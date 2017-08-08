Gorillaz ‘Strobelite’ Video Features Vince Staples, Jehnny Beth

It was meant to be “a party for the end of the world.” August 8, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Gorillaz, Jehnny Beth, Posdnuous, Vince Staples

By Robyn Collins

The Gorillaz new music video for “Strobelite” is, perhaps, best described as a hybrid of a disco celebration, an ’80s neon-infused nightclub and a Tetris-inspired video game.

Related: Gorillaz Share Trippy New ‘Sleeping Powder’ Video

The clip features Posdnuous, Vince Staples and the Savages’ Jehnny Beth, who all collaborated on the group’s latest album.

Video director Raoul Skinbeck illustrates the original theme of the album, which was meant to be “a party for the end of the world,” said frontman Damon Albarn in a statement.

Watch “Strobelite” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live