Another Usher STD Lawsuit Starts Today

By Hayden Wright

Usher’s private life is already the subject of a $20 million lawsuit, in which the plaintiff claims the singer passed herpes to a onetime sexual partner. Now, a new trio of accusers (two women and one man) are preparing to file another suit.

Represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, the parties will file paperwork and then outline their allegations for the press—TMZ will carry the live video.

The various parties all claim Usher failed to disclose his STD before engaging in sexual contact. Those incidents reach back to 2012.

This story is developing. Watch the press conference here: