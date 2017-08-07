Liam Gallagher Not a Big Fan of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Abby Hassler

Liam Gallagher is not known for his subtly or fear of speaking his mind. Most recently, during an interview with GQ (via NME), he was asked if he would follow in the steps of Adele, Lady Gaga and more to appear alongside host James Corden during the popular viral sensation.

“No, thank you very much,” Gallagher replied. “No f—— chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

At this point in the interview, Gallagher’s girlfriend Debbie Gwyther clarifies that the singer is referring to the British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, on which Corden played a role, she also claims he’s never watched it.

“I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it,” Liam continued. He then added a colorful piece of English slang into his thoughts on the late night host.

Fans might guess this means Gallagher won’t be receiving a Late Late Show invitation anytime soon.