‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ Recruit David Hasselhoff for Epic Music Video

The cast of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 have teamed up for a crazy new, 1980’s-themed video to promote the film’s upcoming DVD release.

Titled “Guardians’ Inferno,” the cast dances in full ’80s, silvery style and are led by none other than David Hasselhoff.

Hasselhoff lines are epic. Sample lyric: “They ask me why I bring a baby into battle / That’s really irresponsible, that’d getting them rattled.”

Watch Guardians’ Inferno below.

