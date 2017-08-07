Eminem, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith Highlight Fall Releases: Report

Whose new music will we hear first? August 7, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Eminem, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift
Photo: Mark Davis / Mike Coppola / Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Eminem, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new music, according to a new rumored report from the music industry trade publication HitsDailyDouble. All three artists are expected to debut their new album by the end of the year.

Related: Watch the Eminem Produced Rap Comedy ‘Bodied’ Trailer

According to the report, Eminem is expected to release his ninth solo studio record in the fourth quarter of this year. Last year, the rapper took to Twitter to officially announce he was “working on an album.”

“Dre still records,” The Defiant Ones director Allan Hughes revealed during a recent interview. “People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live