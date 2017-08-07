Ed Sheeran Hints at Surprise Guest for MTV VMA Performance

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, August 27th and the initial list of performers have just been announced. Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd are among the first group of performers announced for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes will also take the stage.

During a backstage interview with Live 101.5, Ed teased that his performance will be a collaborative one. “I am playing at the VMAs,” he told the hosts of The Morning Mess, “but I am playing with someone.”

“It’s not Beyonce,” Ed told the morning show team, much to their disappointment. “But it is one that, when it was broached to me, I was like ‘Oh, that would actually be really interesting.’ It’s the least likely person in the world you would think that I’d be doing a song with at the VMAs.”