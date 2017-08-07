Busta Rhymes Sends Son Off to College with Heartfelt Note

By Hayden Wright

You might think calling one of hip-hop’s most legendary MCs “Dad” would lead to a rather…unorthodox childhood. Over the weekend, Busta Rhymes proved that (rap) stars can be just like the rest of us. When he dropped his 18-year-old son King off at his college dorm, the rapper shared an Instagram snap of the duo in an embrace, along with a heartfelt message.

“Today was such a magical day,” Busta wrote. “This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next 4 yrs for college. Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today… Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life.”

Rhymes offered his congratulations and predicted that college will be the start of a bright future for King.

“I congratulate my young King @tksaudi as his journey continues in an even Greater way,” he wrote. “I know it wasn’t easy but it was worth it every step of the way. It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way. SECURE THE WIN MY YOUNG KING!!!! #TheSmithLegacyContinues.”

See the photo here: