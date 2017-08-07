Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire to the Movies

She delivered 'Despicable Me 3' plus live Minions. August 7, 2017 7:57 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Jon Wiederhorn

Adele may have damaged her vocal cords last month, causing her to cancel the final two shows of her world tour, but her heart is as strong as ever.  On Thursday (Aug. 3), she took a group of children from the Grenfell Tower blaze to the movies.

The singer and the kids attended a private screening of Despicable Me 3 in Queensway, London and she hired actors dressed as Minions to shake hands with the survivors of the fire. The blaze engulfed a block of apartments in West London in June and Adele has implored audiences to donate to the relief efforts, spent some time with firefighters who battled the blaze, visited the site and posted on social media about the tragedy.

It is unclear what effect Adele’s damaged vocal cords will have on her career. Even before she was diagnosed, the Grammy-winning singer said that she was getting tired of touring and wanted to spend more time at home.

 

