Watch Tyler the Creator Brings Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky Onstage

By Jon Wiederhorn
Tyler, the Creator celebrated the release of his new album Flower Boy with a surprise concert at New York City’s Webster Hall last night (August 3).
As if that wasn’t enough of a treat for fans lucky enough to get into the show, Tyler brought a couple of special guests to the stage. Frank Ocean joined him for “Where this Flower Blooms” and A$AP Rocky stepped up to rap his part from Tyler’s early single “Who Dat Boy,” reports The Fader.
Check out some fan-filmed footage below: