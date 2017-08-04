Watch Tyler the Creator Brings Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky Onstage

It all went down during a surprise NYC concert. August 4, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: ASAP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Tyler The Creator
Photo: Karl Walter / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Tyler, the Creator celebrated the release of his new album Flower Boy with a surprise concert at New York City’s Webster Hall last night (August 3).

As if that wasn’t enough of a treat for fans lucky enough to get into the show, Tyler brought a couple of special guests to the stage. Frank Ocean joined him for “Where this Flower Blooms” and A$AP Rocky stepped up to rap his part from Tyler’s early single “Who Dat Boy,” reports The Fader.

Check out some fan-filmed footage below:

Frank Ocean surprised the crowd at @feliciathegoat's show in NYC 😱

A post shared by The FADER (@thefader) on

Tyler & Frank @ the Studio at Webster Hall rn

A post shared by joncaramanica (@joncaramanica) on

Ummmm... #toldyoutostaytuned #tylerthecreator #frankocean

A post shared by Eve Simonsen Martinez (@evesimonsenmartinez) on

#TylertheCreator x #AsapRocky performing "Who Dat Boy" at Webster Hall in NY. #rapalert

A post shared by @rapalert_ on

