Watch Tyler the Creator Brings Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky Onstage

By Jon Wiederhorn

Tyler, the Creator celebrated the release of his new album Flower Boy with a surprise concert at New York City’s Webster Hall last night (August 3).

As if that wasn’t enough of a treat for fans lucky enough to get into the show, Tyler brought a couple of special guests to the stage. Frank Ocean joined him for “Where this Flower Blooms” and A$AP Rocky stepped up to rap his part from Tyler’s early single “Who Dat Boy,” reports The Fader.

Check out some fan-filmed footage below:

Frank Ocean surprised the crowd at @feliciathegoat's show in NYC 😱 A post shared by The FADER (@thefader) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Tyler & Frank @ the Studio at Webster Hall rn A post shared by joncaramanica (@joncaramanica) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Ummmm... #toldyoutostaytuned #tylerthecreator #frankocean A post shared by Eve Simonsen Martinez (@evesimonsenmartinez) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT