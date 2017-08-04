Watch The Flaming Lips’ ‘Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung (Live)’ Video

By Abby Hassler

The Flaming Lips have just debuted a wildly psychedelic music video for their track “Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung (Live).” The song is from the band’s 2006 record At War With The Mystics.

It features Steven Drozd on lead vocals, as opposed to frontman Wayne Coyne. Directed by Coyne and George Salisbury, the clip was filmed during multiple shows on tour and features overexposed shots, crazily contrasting colors and other visual tools to simulate a psychedelic experience.

Watch “Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung” below: