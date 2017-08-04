Watch The Flaming Lips’ ‘Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung (Live)’ Video

Yes, it's weird. What else would you expect? August 4, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: The Flaming Lips

By Abby Hassler

The Flaming Lips have just debuted a wildly psychedelic music video for their track “Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung (Live).” The song is from the band’s 2006 record At War With The Mystics.

Related: The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance on ‘Colbert’

It features Steven Drozd on lead vocals, as opposed to frontman Wayne Coyne. Directed by Coyne and George Salisbury, the clip was filmed during multiple shows on tour and features overexposed shots, crazily contrasting colors and other visual tools to simulate a psychedelic experience.

Watch “Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live