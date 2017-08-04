Rae Sremmurd Drop ‘Perplexing Pegasus’

By Hayden Wright

Since last year, Rae Sremmurd have toured on hits from their breakout album SremmLife 2, including the smash “Black Beatles.” Hard at work on SremmLife 3, the rap duo unveiled their first new song in over a year: “Perplexing Pegasus.”

Mike WiLL Made-It produced the track, which may or may not appear on Rae Sremmurd’s next album, reports Spin. “Perplexing Pegasus” has appeared on the brothers’ current tour, but now a studio version is available to stream.

Tonight Rae Sremmurd perform in Helsinki, Finland, followed by a Fontana, CA stop tomorrow night and a Lollapalooza appearance on Saturday.

Listen to “Perplexing Pegasus” below: