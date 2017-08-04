Old Dominion Debut ‘Be With Me’ Music Video

There was a surprise in store for all who came out to 'audition' for Old D's heartfelt tribute to women. August 4, 2017 5:45 PM
Old Dominion / Courtesy RCA Nashville

By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion debuted their latest music video for their new song “Be With Me” today (August 4) off their upcoming album, Happy Endings. The record arrives everywhere Aug. 25.

In the video, a series of women of all ages talk about what it means to be a woman and about their hopes and dreams. Each of the women dance and lip sync to the song for the camera, believing they are only participating in their audition tape for the video.

Near the end, frontman Matthew Ramsey reveals that the band is actually filming the video itself and all the women were able to be a part of it.

Watch “Be With Me” below.

