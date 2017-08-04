Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

The official cause of death is accidental choking. August 4, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: prodigy
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy passed away June 20 at a Las Vegas hospital after arriving to receive treatment after a flare of up his sickle cell anemia during a performance. He was just 42.

Related:50 Cent, LL Cool J & Havoc Attend Prodigy’s NYC Memorial

The Clark County Medical Examiner has now released its determination regarding the nature of the rapper’s death, as confirmed to USA Today by Shayla Pitre, a clerical assistant at the agency. The official cause of death is accidental choking.

TMZ previously reported that the rapper had choked on an egg, while seeking treatment in the hospital.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live