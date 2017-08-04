Watch a Film About Metallica Bassist’s 12-Year-Old Son Playing with Korn

By Abby Hassler

Korn bassist Fieldy was unable to join the band on a recent tour in South America, which led to an unusual move. The band hired the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Tye Trujillo joined the band for seven dates this past April, prompting Korn’s official videographer Sébastien Paquet, to create a 15-minute film about the experience called, Korn and the Prodigy Son, which debuted on Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t have to help him with anything,” the elder Trujillo said. “When you see your kid with that much pride, energy and focus, it was a beautiful experience. He doesn’t even play five-string bass, really. And he’s not a slap-bass player per se; he slaps for fun. He had an afternoon with Munky, the guitar player, where they ran through the songs, and I was there basically to offer him snacks and water.”

Trujillo mused that one of the biggest “blessings” of the entire experience is that his 12-year-old son was about to “get up onstage and hold his own as a true professional and deliver the goods as a player and performer.”

“I hope other kids will embrace classic bands, metal, hard rock, whatever, and embrace it and make real music,” he continued. “That’s what I know he loves and what he’s gonna do with his fellow musicians. The future of rock & roll is coming from the youth.”

Watch Korn and the Prodigy Son below.