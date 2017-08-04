LCD Soundsystem Reveal ‘American Dream’ Cover Art

Check out the variety of special vinyl packages.
By Abby Hassler

LCD Soundsystem made headlines recently when they announced their next album, American Dream, will arrive September 1. This record will be the band’s first work since 2010’s This Is Happening.

The group shared the full tracklist earlier, but now they’ve posted the cover art as well. The simple design showcases a bright blue sky with clouds. The band’s name and the album title are etched in plain black letters.

LCD Soundsystem also launched vinyl pre-orders on their website, with various bundles available. The art work for American Dream and the tracklist can also be viewed on the site.

