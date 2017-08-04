Kodak Black Goes Animated in His ‘Patty Cake’ Music Video

Black shows up at a high school as an animated character for his latest 'Painting Pictures' music video. August 4, 2017 5:31 PM
By Abby Hassler

Kodak Black might only have been released from prison a couple months ago, but the 20-year-old rapper isn’t slowing down with his music. The rapper released the official music video for his “Patty Cake” track today (August) off his latest album, Painting Pictures, which arrived earlier this year.

The visual begins with students going to school in real-life, but things quickly change when Black shows up to high school as a cartoon figure. The fun video showcases Black throwing his bid for homecoming king, attending a school dance and performing into an animated microphone.

Watch “Patty Cakes” below.

