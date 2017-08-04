Haim Explain the Real Reason ‘Something To Tell You’ Was Delayed

By Robyn Collins

Haim were hard at work on their new album Something to Tell You and were about to enter the studio when their producer Ariel Rechshaid was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Devastated by the news, the sister trio put the project on hold and waited for their good friend — and Danielle Haim’s boyfriend — to recover.

“He’s such an integral part of our lives. Ariel’s our brother, he’s everything. And when he got diagnosed, all we thought about was, ‘We’re here to support you and we love you.’ Nothing else mattered,” Alana Haim said.

That’s the real reason four years passed between the release of Haim’s debut Days Are Gone and Something to Tell You,” the group told NME.

The feelings of helplessness and anxiety they experienced while Rechshaid was in the hospital impacted the songwriting for the new album. “This record is full of emotion and everything we were going through at that point,” Haim said. “You can hear it on the record how emotional we were. It was a very big deal.”

“It’s scary when you see someone you love, who you would do anything for, have to go through something as scary as testicular cancer,” she added. “We had focused so much on his health because that’s honestly all that matters. Obviously, that took a toll on the record because we had to make sure Ariel was healthy and I would never take that back. Even though it took longer to complete this record, I would not change a second of it, and now he’s OK – thank God! – we’re so happy.”