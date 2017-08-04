Dixie Chicks’ ‘DCX MMXVI’ Coming to Movie Theaters for One Night Only

If you can't make it, the CD and DVD will be released on September 1. August 4, 2017 10:12 AM
(Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

Grammy Award winning country trio Dixie Chicks will bring their DCX MMXVI tour to the silver screen this Monday, August 7 for one night only.

The biggest selling U.S. female band of all time was filmed in multiple locations in the U.S. and Canada during last year’s MMXVII tour and the footage was edited into a high-fidelity concert-like experience.

DCX MMXVI, the CD/DVD, will be released on September 1, 2017.

Listen Live