Report of Willie Nelson Death is a Hoax — Again

Nelson's recent health scares and tour cancellations spawned initial rumors in March that he had died. August 3, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Willie Nelson

By Jon Wiederhorn

Once again, reports of Willie Nelson’s death have been greatly exaggerated. For the second time this year, Twitter was abuzz with rumors that the country legend had passed on.

Related: Willie Nelson Shares Hilarious ‘Still Not Dead’ Video

In a statement to Radio.com, Nelson’s publicist this morning (August 3) confirmed that Nelson, 84,  “Is still not dead again today. He is fine.”

Nelson’s recent health scares and show cancellations spawned initial rumors in March that he had died. The reports inspired Nelson to write the tongue-in-cheek song “Still Not Dead.”

 

 

