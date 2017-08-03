Watch Animated Trump Spoof Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

By Robyn Collins

A group of apparent Radiohead fans and Trump bashers that go by the name Hateiohead have created a parody of the Radiohead hit “Creep.”

Related: Radiohead’s Controversial Tel Aviv Show is Band’s Longest Since 2006

The explicit song is called “Tweet” and an animated video depicts President Trump singing about his abundant tweets, and belting out the chorus, “I will tweet, I’ll distract you/ Don’t you see what I’m doing here, Obama’s not born here.”

Hateiohead describe themselves as, “a collective of creative citizens who are saddened and embarrassed by the idiocy of our current government and its moronic leader.”

Their message is left-leaning, but whichever side of the aisle you’re on, you’ll probably agree that the video is “so f—— special.”