Suge Knight to Be Arraigned for Making Death Threats

The rap entrepreneur is back in the hot seat. August 3, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: F. Gary Gray, Suge Knight
(Pool/Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

Producer Suge Knight will be arraigned for making felony criminal threats against director F. Gary Gray.

The producer was indicted on Feb. 7, 2017, so it is unclear why it has taken six months to get the L.A. County Grand Jury indictment handed down.

Knight was not pleased with his portrayal in Straight Outta Compton, which F. Gary Gray directed, reports Billboard.

Before a hit-and-run on set, Knight sent a text message that “threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray,” said a court official.

