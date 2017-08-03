Gucci Mane Gives Financial Advice in Crazy Spoof Ad

By Hayden Wright

Since last year, Gucci Mane’s post-prison comeback has been a thing to behold—and he’s learned all about hustling for employment along the way. In a new Footaction campaign, the “rapper, financial guru, and trap God” gives advice about how to maximize your income and upgrade your lifestyle by taking odd jobs and working all the angles.

He touts his Summer Hustle program, encouraging young people to take jobs driving Uber, telemarketing and offering “brand management services” for a fee. He promises “tried and true recipes for bringing home the bacon in style” and ways to attain “the luxurious lifestyle you deserve.”

Watch the bonkers ad here: