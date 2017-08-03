Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s Kid Creole Arrested for Murder

"He shivved him twice in the chest.” August 3, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Grandmaster Flash, Kid Creole, the Furious FIve

By Robyn Collins

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member Kid Creole was on his way to work when he allegedly encountered a homeless ex-con and stabbed him to death.

Related: Listen to Zayn Malik, Teddy Pendergrass and Grandmaster Flash Join Forces

Sources say that the pioneering rapper thought the man, John Jolly, was hitting on him, reports Daily Beast. “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

Kid Creole (real name Nathan Glover) was arrested for the murder Wednesday morning, Aug. 1.

The victim, Jolly, had served five years in prison for beating and raping a 42-year-old woman in 1997. He also did time in 2008 for a weapons charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live