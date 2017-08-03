County Officials Want R. Kelly’s Georgia Concert Canceled

By Robyn Collins

Officials in Georgia are outraged about reports surrounding R. Kelly’s alleged sexual hijinx and have asked the promoter to cancel his upcoming concert in Fulton County.

Efforts to nix the show began after a Buzzfeed story came out that reported R. Kelly had a “sex cult” of women that he controlled. This is just the latest episode in a history peppered with alleged sexual misconduct issues.

The singer canceled three dates without explanation already, but seven shows are still on the books, including the Fulton County show.

A county rep told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the request to cancel the show reflects the wishes of local residents.

R. Kelly has called the sex cult story, “crap” but has given no explanation for the dates that were canceled.