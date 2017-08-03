A$AP Ferg Drops Star-Studded ‘East Coast’ Remix

Guests include Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, and French Montana. August 3, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: A$AP Ferg, A$AP mob, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg
INDIO, CA - APRIL 11: A$AP Ferg performs onstage during day 1 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

By Abby Hassler

A$AP Mob is set to release their debut album, 12, this Friday (Aug. 4). Ahead of its arrival, bandmate A$AP Ferg has just dropped a star-studded, lyrically explicit remix of his hit “East Coast.”

Joining Ferg are Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, Dave East and French Montana. Each artist dominates in their respective verses, but Ferg steals the show.

On August 18 Ferg will finally release his mixtape Still Striving, the follow-up to 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper.  “I got some real good stuff I wanna give the people – videos, visuals, and things like that,” he told Billboard. “Even with the ‘East Coast’ visual, I wanted to make sure that everything is of that standard.”

Listen to the “East Coast” remix below (warning: explit lyrics):

