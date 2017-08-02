The Game Lists Qualifications for Open Assistant Job

If you live in the Los Angeles area and want to break into the music business... August 2, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: The Game
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Looking for a gig? The Game is hiring a new assistant.

Related: The Game to Buy Lonzo Ball’s Shoes for Underprivileged Kids

The west coast rapper took to Instagram this morning with a job description.

“Good morning young world…. I am looking for a new assistant….. (male or female) someone who wants to intern for a few months with the possibility of working your way into a paid position pending you get can get the job done, learn the ins & outs of the industry & help me with my day to day…,” he wrote.

“Must live in Los Angeles or surrounding areas & be mobile (have a vehicle),” he continued. “I would also prefer college graduates but I am willing to take a chance on someone who doesn’t have a degree & is strong minded, focused, determined & ready to assist immediately.”

Check out the full post below, and DM if you’re interested. Serious inquiries only, please.

Good morning young world.... I am looking for a new assistant..... (male or female) someone who wants to intern for a few months with the possibility of working your way into a paid position pending you get can get the job done, learn the ins & outs of the industry & help me with my day to day... must live in Los Angeles or surrounding areas & be mobile (have a vehicle).... I would also prefer college graduates but I am willing to take a chance on someone who doesn't have a degree & is strong minded, focused, determined & ready to assist immediately..... DM @trees.by.game with your resume NOW & someone will get back with you soon pending your qualifications are 💯.... SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY !!!! (DM's to @trees.by.game about anything else will be ignored) have a good day 🙏🏾

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live