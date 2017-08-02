Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update

Morris' big day has three key components. August 2, 2017 4:02 PM
Maren Morris got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Hurd last month, and today she gave fans an update on their wedding plans.

“When people ask how our wedding planning is going…” the singer wrote, tweeting a photo of the couple’s wedding rings. She also shared a rundown of the big day which only includes three items: Music starts, we get married, everyone parties.

Sounds like a great plan to us, we assume the invitation is in the mail!

