Jon Pardi Announces Fall Tour Dates

Jon Pardi has already lined up his tour dates for the fall.

The Lucky Tonight Tour kicks off on October 12 in Birmingham, AL.

Midland and Runaway June have been tapped to open.

Check out Pardi’s full run of dates below.

10/12 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co.

10/13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Grayson Stadium

10/14 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s

10/19 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

10/20 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Outdoors

10/21 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

11/2 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

11/3 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore Silver Spring

11/4 — North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

11/10 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth

11/11 — Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theatre

11/16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed Street

11/17 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

11/18 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave

12/8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection *

* Jon Pardi and Runaway June only

