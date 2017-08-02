Gene Simmons Will Not Sue Cow for Stealing His Look & Name

"This is real, folks!!!" August 2, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Gene Simmons, KISS
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

A tourist visiting a farm in Kerville, Texas recently noticed that a calf on the farm that looks remarkably like Simmons in full Kiss makeup.

Related: Kiss’ Gene Simmons Withdraws Trademark Application for ‘Devil Horns’ Gesture

“Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?”, posted the visitor, implying that the cow could be one of Simmons’ children.

After seeing the image, one social media user remarked, “That’s a beautiful little baby! Please use this opp. to educate folks re: the cruelty that exists 4 some farm animals, glad this one’s safe!”

Rather than taking offense or initiating a lawsuit, the bassist posted about the coincidence on social media: This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons,” he wrote.

The owners of the calf have invited Simmons to visit, and, perhaps compare DNA, but the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn’t respond, reports NME.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live