French Montana, Swae Lee and Triplets Ghetto Kids are ‘Unforgettable’

The song is from the new album 'Jungle Rules.' August 2, 2017 8:56 AM
By Robyn Collins

French Montana’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was “Unforgettable.”

The Moroccan rapper played his new track “Unforgettable” along with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and The Triplets Ghetto Kids dance crew from Uganda. The tribal backup dancers filled up the stage with their unison dance moves.

Toward the end, a little girl dancer, “Lil Ashley” joins them.

“Unforgettable” is currently Number Five on Billboard Hot 100.

The song is on the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist’s new album, Jungle Rules.

