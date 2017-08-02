Foo Fighters Scheduled to Play Intimate Show and Possibly Lollapalooza

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform an intimate set this Friday, Aug, 4 at Chicago’s 1,100 person capacity Metro.

Incidentally, it is the same weekend that Lollapalooza takes place in the Windy City.

The paperless ticketed show sold out and a thank you post from the band has fans wondering if they are going to show up at the music festival as well.

Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. smarturl.it/FFMetro https://t.co/6qi6kxEcI5 —

Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 01, 2017

The band is slated to release their ninth album, Concrete And Gold, on September 15. They have already released one single, “Run.”

Frontman Dave Grohl teased that “the biggest pop star in the world” would be featured on the album. He ruled out Adele and Taylor Swift but didn’t confirm who it might be.

However, he did reveal that he hung out with some artists that were recording at LA’s EastWest studios, which includes Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and crossover country superstar Shania Twain. Which artist is any made the album? We’ll just have to wait and see.