Foo Fighters Scheduled to Play Intimate Show and Possibly Lollapalooza

The band will perform an intimate set this Friday, Aug, 4 at Chicago’s Metro venue. August 2, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Foo Fighters
Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform an intimate set this Friday, Aug, 4 at Chicago’s 1,100 person capacity Metro.

Incidentally, it is the same weekend that Lollapalooza takes place in the Windy City.

The paperless ticketed show sold out and a thank you post from the band has fans wondering if they are going to show up at the music festival as well.

The band is slated to release their ninth album, Concrete And Gold, on September 15. They have already released one single, “Run.”

Related: Dave Grohl Talks Lyrical Inspiration, Shuts Down Adele, Taylor Swift Rumors

Frontman Dave Grohl teased that “the biggest pop star in the world” would be featured on the album. He ruled out Adele and Taylor Swift but didn’t confirm who it might be.

However, he did reveal that he hung out with some artists that were recording at LA’s EastWest studios, which includes Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and crossover country superstar Shania Twain. Which artist is any made the album? We’ll just have to wait and see.

