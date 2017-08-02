Watch the Eminem Produced Rap Battle Comedy ‘Bodied’ Trailer

Eminem has signed on to produce a new rap battle comedy film called Bodied, according to a new report in Billboard.

The film was directed by Joseph Kahn, who is perhaps best known for his work in music videos including Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love The Way You Lie,” Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” Britney Spears “Toxic,” and many more.

The rap satire will focus on race relations and stars Anthony Michael Hall, Calum Worthy and Debra Wilson. It is expected to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on next month.

Check out film’s trailer below. Warning: Strong language.