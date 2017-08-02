A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Awgest’ Digital Platform

By Hayden Wright

The dog days of summer are upon us and what better way to pass the time than with a juicy creative project? Rapper A$AP Rocky has announced the launch of Awgest, a digital platform that will include music, digital content and other original material.

“I would like to announce the first annual Awgest,” Rocky tweeted. “For the month of Awgest, we will be launching a new Awge website, music, content, video & a whole bunch of other kool s—.”

The project will include exclusives from Playboi Carti, Smooky Margiela, Fatmankey and Treezlowkey. Rocky didn’t provide a link to the site and it’s not clear when the platform will formally launch—but it’s sure to come any day now.

“We will have our own forums in which our team will update constantly with visuals and their own curated work as well,” he added. “This is only the beginning.”

In addition to his upcoming mixtape collaboration Cozy Tapes Vol. 2, Rocky appears on Lana Del Rey’s new album Lust for Life. A busy summer indeed—See the announcement here: