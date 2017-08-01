Watch Keith Urban Duet with Lauren Alaina on ‘We Were Us’

Keith Urban recently invited Lauren Alaina on stage for a duet that’s familiar to fans.

“We don’t get to this song, ever, in our set, said Keith Urban by way of introduction, “but I’ve heard Lauren singing it, and I’m like you’ve gotta come up and sing this song with me.”

With that Urban launches into “We Were Us,” a duet from his 2013 album Fuse, which originally featured Miranda Lambert.

Check out the video from Urban’s official page below.