Why Did Stephen Colbert Send Tyler, the Creator Elizabeth Taylor Films?

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Tyler the Creator appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show to discuss fashion heroes and his new album. During the appearance, Tyler described the late Elizabeth Taylor as his “jewelry icon.” The 26-year-old seemed stunned to learn that Taylor was an accomplished film actress who won two Oscars and appeared in classics from National Velvet to Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

Related: Tyler, the Creator Grabs Stephen Colbert’s Butt, Performs ‘911’

“I don’t know all that stuff—I found a book one day lurking in Barnes and Noble, like ‘Oh my god, this white lady got some nice stuff,’ and called it a day,” Tyler said.

Colbert offered to watch some classic Elizabeth Taylor films with Tyler and the two agreed to go on a “date.” Yesterday, Tyler followed up by tweeting a photo of a gift box Colbert sent him. In addition to cupcakes with Taylor’s face on them, he got DVD copies of Suddenly Last Summer, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Cleopatra and Butterfield 8, for which Taylor won her first Oscar.

“THABKS AUNTIE COLLLL,” Tyler tweeted.

Follow the inside joke here: