Watch Nine Inch Nails Debut ‘She’s Gone Away’ at Intimate Club Show

The song recently appeared on 'Twin Peaks.' August 1, 2017 9:53 AM
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

You may have watched Nine Inch Nails play “She’s Gone Away” on David Lynch’s trippy reboot of Twin Peaks, but the track (from last year’s Not The Actual Events EP) has been absent from set lists.

On the heels of their headline set at Panorama Festival, NIN played a smaller New York venue, Webster Hall, last night. And the band played “She’s Gone Away” live for the first time.

The show was announced at the last minute and fans who scrambled to get tickets got their money’s worth. In addition to a full explosive set of standards, the band played “She’s Gone Away” live for the first time.

In September, NIN are set to play Chicago’s Riot Fest and they’ll hit Aftershock Fest in Sacramento in October—but keep your eyes peeled for more pop-up concerts.

Watch footage from the Webster Hall set here:

