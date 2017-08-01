Macklemore Reportedly Unharmed in Head-On Collision

By Hayden Wright

Macklemore is reportedly recovering from a serious head-on collision in Langley, Washington. Though his representatives haven’t been reached for comment, the incident allegedly took place on Friday.

According to a TMZ report, a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Macklemore’s Mercedes. The pickup truck driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and, upon impact, collided with the windshield. After he was revived, he reportedly told officers he’d had a drink “awhile back” and gave incoherent answers. He was driven to the hospital where a blood draw was administered to determine if he was under the influence.

A passenger in Macklemore’s vehicle was treated for a minor cut on the head, according to the report. Other passengers (and Macklemore) walked away without injuries. Results were sent to a judge for referral.