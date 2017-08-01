Krist Novoselic Releases Video from New Band, Giants in the Trees

The "Sasquatch" clip cost over $2 million to make, he joked. August 1, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Giants in the Trees, Krist Noveselic, Nirvana

By Robyn Collins

Nirvana bassist Krist Noveselic has surfaced with a new band, Giants in the Trees, and to mark the occasion, they’ve released the video “Sasquatch.” The group formed last year and features Novoselic, Ray Prestegard, Erik Friend, and vocalist Jillian Raye.

Novoselic joked that the “Sasquatch” video, which depicts the band members on a journey through the woods, “cost over $2 million to make. The reason is, it was shot on a soundstage and all of the flora is made from plastic, foam and other materials to get that natural look.”

He added, “I bought the property the video is filmed on. To pay for the production I cut all the trees and am now building a golf course on the land.”

Check out Novoselic’s return to the rock below:

