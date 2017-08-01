Katy Perry is Giving Away Tickets to Boys & Girls Club Volunteers

"I'm a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets." August 1, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Boys & GIrls Club, Katy Perry
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Katy Perry is partnering with Global Citizen to support Boys & Girls Club of America.

Related: Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

Now, the singer has given others an incentive to be part of the change. Through the partnership, fans that sign up to give supplies to the organization will be entered into a contest to win a pair of general admission tickets to Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour. KatyCats that actually volunteer their time at a Boys or Girls club are entered to win VIP tickets to the tour, and a meet-and-greet with the star.

“I’m a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets,” Perry said in a statement. “I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live