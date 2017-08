David Crosby has released a new track titled “Sell Me a Diamond.”

NPR notes that the song was co-written with his son James Raymond, who produced and plays keyboards on the record.

The cut will appear on Crosby forthcoming studio album Sky Trails, which will be released on September 29.

Check out Crosby’s latest below.