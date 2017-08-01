Chris Martin Brings Green Day, The Chainsmokers, Pharrell to Global Citizen Festival

By Robyn Collins

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is the curator for the music that accompanies the Global Citizen Festival. The annual concert is set for September 23 in Central Park, for its fourth time, the sixth year of the event.

The festival which combines music and social activism will feature performances from headliner Stevie Wonder, as well as Green Day, The Lumineers, The Killers, and The Chainsmokers, as well as Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, and Alessia Cara, the festival announced yesterday.

“We’re grateful to be a part of this year’s Global Citizen Festival,” said Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. “American aid programs make a significant difference in the betterment of lives at home and around the world, and we should all want these programs to become stronger, not weaker. We all play a part in seeing this mission through and it starts with calling on all our leaders.”

60,000 tickets, which are free but acquired through a lottery system, will be given out. In order to qualify to enter, you have to somehow engage with Global Citizen’s initiatives. Through signing a petition, donating, volunteering, and more.

Since the time that President Donald Trump took office, says Hugh Evans, the CEO and founder of advocacy organization Global Citizen, “it’s had a massive effect on us. We’re getting more people [involved in Global Citizen campaigns] on any given month right now than we had in the peak of the festival last year. You’re finding far less complacency in the world.”

Live Nation is now one of its key partners. “Increasingly, we are embedded into the global music industry,” Evans explained, “but I think everyone’s who’s involved knows that our true north is the end of extreme poverty by 2030, and we’re only going to get there if we use the immense uniting power of music to bring people together.”