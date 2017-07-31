Liam Gallagher Debuts New Song, Unpacks Relationship with Noel

By Hayden Wright

Liam Gallagher has embarked on a secretive tour promoting material from his new album As You Were. He made his solo U.S. debut during a pop-up show at New York’s McKittrick Hotel, followed by another appearance at Rough Trade Brooklyn. At Rough Trade, Liam debuted “Eh La” from As You Were and fans gathered footage from the scene. His stateside reintroduction coincides with an interview he gave about possible Oasis reunions and his rocky relationship with brother (and bandmate) Noel.

Related: Liam Gallagher Debuts ‘Chinatown’ Music Video

“Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it,” he told a radio interviewer. “We’ve got to start becoming brothers and friends again. It don’t matter how many noughts you put on [a check].”

Ultimately, the family bond is more important to Liam than the future of Oasis. When asked whether their famous back-and-forth jabs on Twitter will hinder their reconciliation, Gallagher said, “I don’t care about getting Oasis back together. But he prods me and I prod him and I like winding him up. I’m just reminding him that I’m right here cos his head’s up a few people’s arses.”

Ultimately, Liam says neither of them should take himself too seriously.

“Music’s about having a laugh and life’s about having a laugh,” he said. “People seem to putting out a tune and taking a cheque and going back to a big house. I like taking the piss out of my brother who thinks his s— don’t stink. I know it’s childish, but I don’t care.”

Watch Liam debut “Eh La” here: