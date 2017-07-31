Lana Del Rey Sees Stevie Nicks as Fellow Mystic

On July 21 Lana Del Rey released her 5th full-length album, Lust For Life and on it, fans will find a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks titled, “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems.”

“She’s everything you hope she’s gonna be,” Del Rey told KROQ’s Stryker of her collaboration this past June. “She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”

In a new interview with morning show hosts Kevin & Bean, Del Rey admits that she was nervous working with her idol, but the two mystical souls ended up being close friends.

Related: Lana Del Rey Casts Spell on Donald Trump ‘Yeah I Did It. Why Not?’

“I was more nervous than I thought I would be when she came in,” she recalls of the recording session. When asked if Del Rey was able to suppress her nerves, she admitted that a lyric re-do re-triggered her anxiety. ”

“I was at first but then she (Nicks) asked me to re-sing something and I got on the microphone in this booth that I’m not usually in—cause I usually just sing in the middle of the room—she just wanted me to do my oos and ahhs over and my first ahh was like (her voice warbles in a feeble attempt to sing the higher register). It was horrific and she didn’t even say anything. I had said something stupid like, ‘oh God, that sounds so small next to your ahh. And she said, ‘That’s ok, you can be my little echo.'”

Despite the tiny hiccup, Del Rey and Nicks became fast friends. “I could totally call her. And, I have to say it’s one of these like amazing career and life things where I do consider her a friend and I love her. Cause you never really know with women how it’s gonna go but she wanted to be there right away… sent flowers after the track was done. She got me a present for my birthday… She was actually the one who put all the extra effort in and didn’t make anything hard clearance-wise. I just had to call my friend and ask, ‘Are you sure it’s all ok?’ I was like, ‘yup!’ I said, well, I guess we’re all good.”

Generally, people agree it’s not a good idea to meet your heroes but in the case of Del Rey and Nicks that appears to be an exception. “Generally, I think that’s true,’ said Del Rey. “She’s like one of the only people who I can say is an exception to that rule.”

In addition to their singing talent, the two women have something else in common, their “witchiness” as morning show co-host Bean put it. What does that mean? “We both have a flair for the dramatic,” Del Rey assesses. “You can tell that she’s a little bit of a mystic at heart, I would say [not to speak for her], and I’ve had a long-time interest in all things ancient and occult like so many people. I guess I draw a little bit on that for inspiration in my music. So, yeah, the two witches got together,” she said with a laugh.

Listen to the full interview below.