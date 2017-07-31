Kodak Black Recruits Future for ‘Boost My Ego’

The track will appear of 'Project Baby 2,' coming soon. July 31, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Kodak Black

By Hayden Wright

Kodak Black recently announced that his next mixtape will be a followup to his 2013 debut Project Baby. For Project Baby 2, he recruited Future as the special guest for “Boost My Ego,” which just dropped. Though no release date has been announced for Project Baby 2, Kodak has begun teasing it on social media and “Boost My Ego” will serve as an excellent teaser for what’s to come.

Related: Kodak Black Seeks Judge’s Permission to Record with Ex-Cons

Kodak produced the track with Wheezy and, Fader notes, the two have a history of working together. They collaborated on “Conscience” from Black’s 2017 album Painting Pictures. Listen to “Boost My Ego” here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live