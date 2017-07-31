Florida Georgia Line Live it up Vegas Style in ‘Smooth’ Video

The band's fortunes changes as an Elvis impersonator picks them up and whisks them off to Las Vegas. July 31, 2017 3:27 PM
Florida Georgia Line have released the music video for their latest single “Smooth.”

The clip begins with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard broken down by the side of the road, but their fortunes soon change as an Elvis impersonator picks them up and whisks them off to Las Vegas for a whole lot of partying.

Kelley had a hand in directing the clip, along with TK McKamy. “Obviously, it wasn’t just me — it was a great team. The day came together amazing; the weather worked out perfect for us,” Kelley said.  “You have a vision, [and] to see it come to fruition and come to life, it’s cool. It’s a different creative outlet for me…”

Check out FGL’s new clip below.

