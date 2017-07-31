Eric Paslay Releases ‘Work Tapes’

Eric Paslay is currently in the studio working on his sophomore album, but he’s got something to hold fans over in the meantime. The “Friday Night” singer has released a five track collection dubbed Work Tapes.

“While working to finalize my second album, I spent weeks revisiting all the songs I’ve written,” shared Paslay. “I couldn’t believe how many were left behind never to be heard, but also how refreshing it was to hear them again in their raw, imperfect state just moments after they were written. I hope my fans will enjoy listening to the very beginning of a songs journey with this collection.”

Stream Work Tapes below.