Arcade Fire’s Custom Fidget Spinners are Already Sold Out

July 31, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire
Photo: Fred Tanneau / AFP / Getty Images

Arcade Fire have released a limited editor fidget spinner.

The novelty item contains a USB drive with a digital copy of band’s new album Everything Now.

The band tweeted about the item this morning, but it’s already out of stock, impressive considering its hefty $109.00 price tag.

Check back for re-stocking here.

