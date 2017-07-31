Arcade Fire’s Custom Fidget Spinners are Already Sold Out

Arcade Fire have released a limited editor fidget spinner.
The novelty item contains a USB drive with a digital copy of band’s new album Everything Now.
The band tweeted about the item this morning, but it’s already out of stock, impressive considering its hefty $109.00 price tag.
Check back for re-stocking here.
It's finally here! But VERY LIMITED QUANTITIES! storeuk.everythingnow.com/products/every… https://t.co/srPRUKRJ3z—
Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 31, 2017